Peterson, Martha S.

RICHLAND CENTER - Martha S. Peterson, age 77, of Richland Center, born on July 7, 1943, passed away Oct. 12, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Martha was the daughter of Thorvald and Opal (Schoville) Peterson. She graduated from Gays Mills High School, and afterwards Martha moved to Janesville and started working at Parker Pen. In 1976, she moved to Madison and started working at Oscar Mayer. In the late 80s, she found her niche in sales, where she excelled and won numerous awards until she retired. Martha's favorite hobbies were gardening, baking, and sunbathing. She loved spending time with her family and spending time at the home farm. Martha lived a simple life and would do anything to help anyone.

Martha is survived by her son, Brian Peterson of Richland Center; her daughter, Melissa Peterson of Richland Center; her granddaughter, Sophia Peterson of Boscobel; her sisters, Karen Rayner and Rebecca Bald; brother-in-law, Jeff Bald; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her sister, Elizabeth Peterson; her brother-in-law, Ernest Rayner; many aunts and uncles; numerous friends, including her life-long best friend, Allana George.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the family farm at 50565 County Hwy C., Soldiers Grove. Burial will follow at the Readstown Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Martha's family would like to thank Harvest Guest Home in Richland Center for making her feel at home.