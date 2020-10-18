Everson, Marvin H. "Marv"

SPRING GREEN - Marvin H. "Marv" Everson, age 86, of Spring Green, passed away on Oct. 16, 2020, at The Meadows in Spring Green after a brief illness. He was born June 13, 1934, in Montfort, Wis., to Henry and Agnes (Olson) Everson. He grew up on a farm by Castle Rock, where he helped his parents milk and farm. He graduated from Montfort High School in 1953. His first job out of high school was at the Fennimore Roller Mills. He maintained a lifelong friendship with his first boss, Jerome Hauk. From 1957-1959, serving in the U.S. Army took him to Germany and France while doing his service duties.

In 1961, thanks to one of the Kent Feed Salesmen, Grant Jones, he was introduced to Helen (Dennis) Schurch and married her on Jan. 13, 1962, at the Little Brown Church in Iowa. He took on a big adventure: a wife, three wonderful step-children, Martha, Rob, Steve and purchasing the feed mill in Mazomanie and the lumber yard in Arena. Together they had three more children. In 1968 he decided, along with Helen, as his right hand lady, to sell the feed mill and lumber yard and purchase Paintin' Place in Spring Green. In 1976 he sold the paint store and went to work for PIC as transport manager for many years. He then went to work at Cardinal CG where he retired. Anyone who knew Marv knew he couldn't really retire. Along with keeping his yard up and his many projects, he drove part-time for Dunham Express for a few years. Through the years together, he and Helen would travel to many places throughout the country. He loved getting in the car and driving. Along the way, he loved to stop and visit friends and relatives. He was always happy taking care of his little animals too.

Marv is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen; his children, Martha (Glenn Nelson) Schurch of Madison, Wis., Rob Schurch of Stafford, Ariz., Steve (Alicia) Schurch of Olympia Fields, Ill., Jeff (Gina Lanverton) Everson of Aurora, Colo., and Lucy (Randy) Bindl of Spring Green, Wis.; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Hirsch of McFarland, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Jane Dennis and Lena Ihle, both of Janesville, Wis.; Margaret Sconzert of Tampa, Fla.; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Agnes Everson; father and mother-in-law, Garlen and Lucy Dennis; a son, Kevin Everson; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Many will remember Marv for some of his famous words: "low and behold," "watchumacallit" and "is that right?" Due to Covid there will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.