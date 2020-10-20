Tomlinson, Josephine Mary

POYNETTE / PORTAGE – Josephine Mary Tomlinson, age 79, passed away peacefully at Tivoli in Portage on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Josephine was born on Aug. 18, 1941, in Hillsboro, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Evelyn (Hams) DeChant. She had worked for Gardner's Bakery and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and painting.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Cindy (Bill) Falk of Poynette and their children, Kimberly (Nikoli) Falk and Zachary Falk, Sandy (Doug) Winkelmann of Pardeeville and their children, Ross and Sarin Gurske, Randy (Wendy) Tomlinson of Poynette and their children, Collin and Kyle "Karl" Tomlinson, and Andy Tomlinson of Poynette and his children, Craig, Michael and Christian Tomlinson; her brother, Victor DeChant of Mukwonago; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Wendy Kaye Tomlinson; and two brothers, Arthur and Raymond DeChant.

A private graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette, with Father Gary Krahenbuhl officiating.

In remembrance of Josephine, memorials may be given directly to your local food pantry.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.