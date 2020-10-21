Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley Coulson
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Coulson, Shirley Ann (Hering)

CROSS PLAINS - Shirley Ann (Hering) Coulson, age 84, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. She was born in Black Earth on Oct. 30, 1935, the daughter of the late Alex and Viola (Festge) Hering. She married Laurice Wallace Coulson on Dec. 18, 1954.

Shirley worked for General Casualty Insurance her entire working career. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching the Badgers and Packers play football. Shirley was a very caring person and always willing to help when needed.

Shirley is survived by her children, Debra (John) Schneider and Cynthia (Kraig) Jenkins; sisters, Bonnie (Jerry) Boyer, Jean (Eugene) Schumann and Adele (Darwin) Mundt; brother-in-law, Lowell (Darlene) Coulson; five granddaughters; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Laurice "Lorie" Coulson; three brothers; a sister; two nephews; and a sister-in-law.

A memorial service will be held at ST. MARTIN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2427 Church Street, Cross Plains, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, with the Rev. Maggie Andersen Peterson presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will follow at Valley Home Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Girlie's Manor of Cross Plains (Doug Gregory and his staff) and Agrace HospiceCare for the exceptional care they provided to Shirley. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Cross Plains

Funeral & Cremation Care

2421 Church Street

(608) 798-3141


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
ST. MARTIN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
2427 Church Street, Cross Plains, Wisconsin
Oct
24
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
ST. MARTIN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
2427 Church Street, Cross Plains, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.