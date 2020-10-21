Hendricks, Donna C. (Mulligan)

COLUMBUS - Donna C. (Mulligan) Hendricks of Columbus–a true matriarch, loving mother and doting grandmother-went to heaven on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the age of 84. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Columbus. A special thank you to Dr. Michael Frontiera, Dr. Rolf Poser, Dr. Sam Poser, Home Again Assisted Living and SSM Hospice Care. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome's Catholic Church. Share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850