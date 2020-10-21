Menu
Jeanne Jones
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Jones, Jeanne Marie (Mulligan)

COLUMBUS - Jeanne Marie (Mulligan) Jones, age 89, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. With profound sadness, our loving mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched has left us while sleeping peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, in Columbus, Wis.

Private graveside services will be held at Bethel Cemetery, Columbus.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their excellent care and comfort given to our mother.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Faith Lutheran Church, Columbus, Wis., or Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
