MADISON - Barry B. Chase, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the UW Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 18, 1946, to Irving and Virginia (Knight) Chase in Oconto, Wis. Barry married Sharon "Sherry" Caucutt on Aug. 26, 1972, at the Methodist Church in Jefferson, Wis.

Barry was a husband, father, grandfather, and all-round great guy! He grew up in Green Bay area and served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. They lived in and around Madison for nearly 60 years. Barry was a devoted public servant who worked for the Department of Health Services as a Fraud Investigator for over 30 years. He also owned his own business, and evenings would find him hanging draperies, delivering furniture, keeping the books and too many other things to list.

Barry is survived by his wife, Sherry; children, Ron (Joy) Rosenberry Chase and Robin (Andrew) Chase Yngsdahl; and a wonderful granddaughter, Genevieve Rosenberry Chase.

A Graveside Service with Full Military Honors will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road, Madison, WI, for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Barry's name to the Coventry Presbyterian Church at 326 S. Sego Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705.

