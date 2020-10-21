Menu
Richard Lee
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020

Lee, Richard M. "Dick"

MADISON - Richard M. "Dick" Lee, age 73, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. Dick was born on Sept. 11, 1947, in Stevens Point, Wis., the son of Richard W. Lee and June A. Lee (Lindeman). He was a 1965 graduate of Madison East High School and a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Dick served in the U.S. Army, including one year during the Vietnam War, and spent the remainder of his working years as a meat slicer at Oscar Mayer and delivering food for UW-Madison housing. In his free time, Dick enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports, going to Badgers basketball games, biking around Madison, gardening, and working in his yard.

He is survived by his two sons, Jim (Karen) Lee, Mike (Sarah) Lee; eight grandchildren, Mackenzie (Ben), Kelcie, Griffin, Owen, Payton, Mason, Gretchen, Ava; five siblings, Sherry Mogensen, Karen Lee, Terry (Laurie) Lee, Denny (Nancy) Lee, Suzy (Bill) Powell; several nieces and nephews; and his two favorite goldendoodles, Ramsey and Hazel.

He is preceded in death by his mother; father; and brother, Bobby.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Agrace Hospice, located at 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Madison, WI 53711.

A special thanks to the staff at Agrace for their compassionate care and support.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Service

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8357



Published by Madison.com on Oct. 21, 2020.
