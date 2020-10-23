Schroeder, Robert L. "Bob"

PLATTEVILLE - Robert L. "Bob" Schroeder, 76, of Platteville, Wis., died on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Madison. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Robert Schroeder Memorial Fund in care of the Melby Funeral Home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; three children, Kevin Schroeder, Andy (Keri Sass) Schroeder, Tara (Russ) Beaver; three grandchildren, Nolan and Lauren Beaver and Emily Schroeder; and two sisters, Carolyn Wendorf and Maxine Weinbergen. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl; and sister, Ardyth Rossing.