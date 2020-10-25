Peterson, Barbara A.

MCFARLAND - Barbara A Peterson, age 80, of McFarland, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at UW hospital. She was born on July 2, 1940, in Stoughton, Wis., to Wilmer and Sadie (Lewton) Janes.

Barbara is a 1958 graduate of Stoughton High School. While in high school, she worked at the local root beer stand and eventually met Donald Peterson there, who became her husband on Oct. 1, 1960. Barbara also worked at General Telephone as a switchboard operator and at the Department of Revenue in Madison. At work, she met many people who became great friends.

Barbara enjoyed tending to her flower garden, cross stitching, traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe, and going to dances at Edwards Park in McFarland with her husband. Later in their marriage, they enjoyed playing cards, cruising in their convertible, seeing music concerts, and taking vacations with family.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Donald; and children, Theresa Mueller, Michael (Debra), David (Cheryl) Peterson, and Debra (Marc) Gabriel; as well as grandchildren, Steven Peterson, McKenna Mueller, Haylee Peterson, Nicholas and Lukas Gabriel. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra (Dick) BonDurant; and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and sisters-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be gifted in Barbara's name to First Lutheran Church in Stoughton, Wis.

The family would like to thank the staff at Belmont Nursing Home for taking good care of Barbara for the last five years and the staff at UW hospital in her final days.

