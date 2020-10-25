Storm, Ernest "Bill"

STOUGHTON – Ernest "Bill" Storm, age 79, passed away Oct. 21, 2020, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Bill was born July 31, 1941, to Alma (Olson) and Ernest S. Storm. Bill married Kathryn "Kay" Kamm on Sept. 6, 1962.

Bill was always a role model for friends and family with his positive attitude and dry sense of humor, even while dealing with Parkinson's and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Bill loved his family and friends, the Cubs, Packers, and jazz music. He was gentle, kind, witty, and so funny,

Bill graduated in 1959 from Central High School, attended Wartburg College, and graduated from Wisconsin School of Electronics in 1967. He was employed at Oscar Mayer, Wisconsin Power and Light, US Coach, and KJWW Engineering.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Kay; his two children, Kimberly (Ryan) Vaughn, Farmington, Minn., and Michael (Jenn) Storm, Evansville, Wis.; and four grandchildren, David, Briana, McKenna Vaughn and Jae-sun Storm. He is further survived by his sister, Barbara DiSalvo, Madison, Wis.; brother-in-law, Ed (Karlyn) Kamm, Broomfield, Colo.; brother-in-law, Vern Seefeldt; late sister-in law, Nancy Seefeldt, East Lansing, Mich.; as well as nieces and nephews, Dana DiSalvo Bruenig, John DiSalvo, Kari Caldwell, Ross Kamm, Lynne Clyma, John Seefeldt; and cousins and good friends that were like family,

The family would like to thank staff for their excellent care at Stoughton Meadows, Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, UW Health, and Heartland Hospice.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be for immediate family.

Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Skaalen staff appreciation; Covenant Lutheran Church, Stoughton, Wis.; American Parkinson's Disease Association, Wisconsin Chapter; and Heartland Hospice.

