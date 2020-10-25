Skiles, James J. "Jim"

MADISON - James J. "Jim" Skiles, Professor Emeritus of Electrical and Computer Engineering, passed away Oct. 19, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born Oct. 16, 1928, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Coy and Vernetta Skiles.

James received a Bachelor of Science degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 1948, a master's degree from the Missouri School of Mines & Metallurgy in 1951, and a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin in 1954, all in Electrical Engineering.

From 1954 until his retirement in 1989, Jim worked as a professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was Chairman of the Department from 1967-72, Director of the University-Industry Research Program 1972-76, Wisconsin Electric Utilities Professor of Energy Engineering 1976-89, Director of the Energy Research Center 1976-89, and served on the Graduate School Research Committee.

Jim was a specialist in Electric Power Systems and in Analog and Digital Computer Technologies and Applications. He authored and co-authored numerous technical papers and supervised the research of Ph.D. and master's degree students throughout his career. He continued his research on Superconductive Magnetic Storage Systems and working with students on Hybrid Vehicle projects for several years after retirement.

Jim was an Eagle Scout and throughout his life enjoyed outdoor activities, including gardening, bird watching, camping, backpacking, canoeing, and downhill skiing. He was a pilot and aircraft owner for 25 years, and he and his pilot wife traveled in their airplane throughout much of the U.S., Canada, and Alaska.

He enjoyed travel and visited more than 50 countries. He journeyed to Antarctica and also took extensive voyages on Russian Icebreakers in the Arctic Ocean along the northern coasts of Siberia, Greenland and among Canada's Arctic islands.

Jim was preceded in death by the love of his life, Deloris, whom he married on Sept. 4, 1948; and by his son, Randall Skiles. He is survived by his sons, Steven (Marsha) Skiles and Jeffrey (Barbara) Skiles; as well as grandchildren, Kelly, Matthew, and James. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.