COTTAGE GROVE / MADISON - William Russell Butler, age 93, of Cottage Grove, formerly of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Oct. 11, 1927, in Slater, Mo., the son of Parker and Grace (Goodsen) Butler.

Bill graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He served in the U.S. Navy as a petty officer-second class. He married Sandra Walser on June 25, 1960. Bill worked at Hausmann Johnson Insurance for over 25 years, was a proud member of the Madison Elks, and a dedicated member of the American Legion Post 151. He was very active in the workings of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Madison, volunteering countless hours there over his lifetime.

Bill and Sandy bowled for years at Hare's Town Bowl. He loved listening to country music and political radio, gardening, biking, walking, and, most of all, time spent with his grandchildren.

Bill was a kind-hearted soul who was devoted to those he loved. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Jeff (Cindy) Butler, Craig (Betsy) Butler, Mike (Mary) Butler, and Holly Smith (Derek Rennhack); 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, J.P. Butler; and one sister, Jean Delaney.

A small, private funeral service will be held at WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 4100 Nakoma Road, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, with the Rev. Scott Anderson presiding. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 151, PO Box 44702, Madison, WI 53744.

