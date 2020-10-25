Menu
Richard Derrickson
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Derrickson, Richard Duane "Dick"

BLUE RIVER - Richard Duane "Dick" Derrickson, 77, passed away at home near Blue River, Wis., on Oct. 8, 2020. He was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Dodgeville, Wis., and graduated from Blue River High School (1960) and UW-Platteville (1966). Richard spent much of his science and math teaching career in Talkeetna, Alaska, where he raised his family. He also taught in Australia, Nevada, Wisconsin, Iowa, and North Dakota.

Richard was preceded in death by parents, Kenneth Alan (Ken) Derrickson and Ruth Ellen (Couey) Derrickson. His survivors include wife, Shari Eileen (Duhr) Derrickson, Blue River, Wis.; children by his first wife, Rick Derrickson, Talkeetna, Alaska, Tonya Derrickson, Portland, Ore., Teresa Derrickson, Anchorage, Alaska, Lisa Derrickson Lome, Togo, and David Derrickson, Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Jonathan, Scarlett and Daniel; sister, Linda Derrickson, Monticello, Wis.; and brother, Roger (Chris) Derrickson, Arcadia, Wis.; Shari's children, Shelley (Steve Anderson) Nicks, Richland Center, Wis., Sondra (Patrick) Cunningham, Richland Center, Wis., and Steve (Courtney) Tisdale, Boscobel, Wis.; step-grandchildren, Lucas Nicks, Lindsay (Brandon Hernan) Nicks, Brendan (Shelby) Tisdale, and Connor Tisdale; step-great-grandchild, Cooper Tisdale; many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held later.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 25, 2020.
