Zitske, Judith Bowly

MADISON - Judith "Judy" Bowly Zitske, 80, of Madison, WI passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 with her children by her side at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

Judy was born on October 18, 1939 in Chicago, IL and lived in Hyde Park for most of her young life. She loved the charm and small-town atmosphere of Hyde Park and fondly reminisced about her friends, climbing trees in the neighborhood, and taking the "L" to swimming practice. She moved from Chicago to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison and fell in love with the city. After a brief time at New York University to earn her master's degree, she returned to Wisconsin to work as a high school English teacher in the Milwaukee area.

For most of her working life, Judy lived in Madison and was a dedicated social worker for the state. Through her work with Wisconsin's Community Options Program (COP), Judy improved thousands of lives in meaningful ways by helping people get small grants and support to help them live free and get out of expensive and oppressive nursing homes. Examples of her assistance through COP included getting necessary home equipment, home attendants for medication and safety checks, and vehicle conversions to better fit a person's disability. It was powerful to see the people she worked with have their lives meaningfully improved. Near the end of her career, Judy went on to work for a non-profit helpline assisting people with Medicare Part D and the "donut hole". Late in life she became the owner of two historic inns in southwestern Michigan, which her son, great staff, and general manager continued to operate.

Judy was an amazing person with a big heart. She was very fond of her many work friends and acquaintances and cherished talking with them about their lives. She always wanted children but could not have her own. Judy found a wonderful man in Wayne Zitske who supported her goals, they got married, and together adopted three children who all greatly benefited from her unconditional love. She was always there for her children and taught them how to love, respect, and take care of others. Her presence was that of a gentle but strong person who cared and fought for what was right. Judy will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Judy is survived by her husband Wayne, daughters Micaela (Michael Hollander) Zitske Hollander and Sheila (Aki Williams), son Zachariah, and grandchildren Kerala, Aki, Kari, and Kiari. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother (Devereux Bowly Jr.). Due to the pandemic and per Judy's request, there is no immediate memorial service or funeral.