MADISON - Alice M. Drugan, 94, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Fair Haven, NJ, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020 at Oakwood Village University Woods. She was born on May 5, 1926, in Trenton, NJ, to Karl and Ella Leikam. She graduated from Hamilton Township High School, NJ.

Alice met Walter Drugan in an ice cream shop in Trenton; they married on Dec. 26, 1948 and had a very happy, harmonious and loving marriage of over 55 years until Walt's passing in 2004. Alice always wanted children, so when she had them, she spent the rest of her life showering them with love, affection, and devotion.

Alice first worked successfully at a company, but then chose to be a homemaker, and she cheerfully worked hard every day to keep a spotless, well-organized, warm home. She was an excellent cook and baker, to the entire family's delight; she regularly heard begging for favorite dishes and desserts. Alice was very smart and an expert problem solver. When one of her children had a problem, she would take a breath, think for a second, and produce a clever solution; the house was full of her ingenious ways of doing and organizing things. Her succinct assessments of situations were invariably right on the mark. She was full of energy, had her mother's happy and positive disposition, and her father's green thumb: the dining room picture window was permanently packed with beautiful thriving plants. Alice was a very humble person and would no doubt be embarrassed by what is written here.

Alice was afraid of flying but flew with Walt to visit their children when they were in Colorado, California, England and Wisconsin. She and Walt enjoyed going to the beach, walking the boardwalk and taking trips to Florida, among many other joint activities. Alice was always a thorough newspaper reader, but when her children gifted her books they were reading in literature courses, she greatly enjoyed reading those too. Sons and Lovers, and The Grapes of Wrath, were among her favorites. She loved taking photographs, nearly wearing out several of her cameras. She greatly enjoyed taking long walks, which partly accounted for her lifelong excellent health. Alice enjoyed crocheting and listening to music; in her later years, she began learning to play the piano, after ensuring many years prior that her children learned to play.

Alice was very close to her parents, her two sisters, Edith and Gladys, and Gladys' husband Don; Walt and their children enjoyed being close to them too. Alice's personal warmth, sweetness and kindness attracted myriad friends, some through her long-time membership in the Fair Haven Methodist Church, where she regularly helped others. Family members and friends could always count on getting cards and letters from her, not only on important holidays. When her children were in college, they were surprised and delighted to receive carefully packaged birthday cakes in the mail. When personal computers became available, Alice got one and became an inveterate emailer (and photograph sender). She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, but most of all by her sons, who could not have asked for a better mother and lifelong friend.

Alice is survived by her two sons, Walter Drugan of Madison, Wis., and Robert Drugan (Connie Eppich) of Madbury, NH; two grandchildren, Kylee and Tim Drugan-Eppich; her sister Gladys Martz of Burlington, NJ; and many nieces and nephews, with whom she had great relationships. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Edith Montervino; her husband, Walter Drugan; her daughter, Sharon Drugan; and her brothers-in-law, Frank Montervino and Donald Martz. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

