Wood, Dawn Marie (Wise)

MIDDLETON - Dawn Marie (Wise) Wood, age 56, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, after a brief stay at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Dawn was born in Madison, Wis., to George and Marian Wise and graduated from Middleton High School in 1982. She worked for 17 years at the UW Medical Foundation as a receptionist. Dawn owned a condo in the Marbella complex in Madison and later lived at Ingleside Nursing Home in Mount Horeb. She enjoyed knitting and never missed the Middleton Good Neighbor Festival. Dawn was an avid fan of Badgers sports, especially hockey.

Dawn is survived by her daughter, Megan (John) Richards; sister, Pam (Brian) Baillod; brothers, Randy Wise and Gerald Wise; nieces, Carrie Knutson and Rachel Wise; and nephews, Darrick Knutson (Rebecca), Timothy Wise and Matthew Wise. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marian and George.

The family would like to specially thank the staff at Ingleside Communities and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support when Dawn's health failed.

A private family remembrance will be held to celebrate Dawn's life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

