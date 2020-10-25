Nelson, Walton Charles

MADISON - Walton Charles Nelson was born in 1934 and departed in 2020, from Oakwood Village in Madison, Wis. There is a saying by Lorraine Peterson that his son, Charles Nelson, sent him on a card for his 86th birthday before he took off: "Anyone can be cool, but awesome takes practice." And practice he did, all his awesome life, much as he practiced his music.

Walt Nelson was born in Willmar, Minn., to Nels Peder Nelson and Luella Christine Nelson; he attended school there until he went to Hamline University in the Twin Cities and then the University of Minnesota, where he attained a music degree and a Master of Arts degree in music. He also received certification in the teaching of music to disabled children; we fondly remember him modifying musical instruments and making new instruments so that children with different needs could play music. He would also make beautiful wood toys for his grandchildren, as well as the neighbor kids.

Walt worked with his father's construction company, Nelson Construction, while growing up, but chose to go an alternate route via music for his life. He taught marching band and music in Mountain Iron, Minn., Kenosha, Wis., and East High School in Madison, Wis. After he retired, former students of his would recognize him and rush up to him to talk, and he would make a point of catching up with them.

Walt professionally played the French horn in the Duluth Symphony, where he met his wife, Kay, who also played the French horn. They also played in the Kenosha Symphony, in addition to teaching together in the Kenosha school system before moving to Madison, where he played French horn for the Madison Brass.

He is survived by his wife, Kay; his daughter, Jennifer; and son, Charles (AnnaLisa); as well as grandchildren, Anders and Aurora. He has many friends and relatives who remember him fondly. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Sherman and Lionel.

A remembrance ceremony will be scheduled at a later date due to the virus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church, 3705 N. Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704.

