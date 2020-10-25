Menu
Richard Mann
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

Mann, Richard G. "Rick"

MADISON - Richard G. "Rick" Mann, age 74, passed away at home on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was born to Gordon and Grace (Dobbs) Mann in Madison on Nov. 18, 1945. He graduated from East High School. Richard served in the Vietnam War in the Navy and later in the Coast Guard as a chef to the officers.

Richard is survived by a sister, Patti (Marv) Ritchie; and three nephews, Todd, Kent and Kurt Ritchie. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will he held at a later date, and burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054



Published by Madison.com on Oct. 25, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
October 25, 2020