Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Victoria Hermanson
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

Hermanson, Victoria L. "Vicki"

MADISON - Victoria L. "Vicki" Hermanson was born July 18, 1955, to Derwood "Duke" Baumel and Marion Baumel. She passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 16, 2020. She was surrounded by family at UW Hospital. Vicki graduated from La Follette High School. She was an avid lover of animals and of all things nature. Vicki was a very caring person who was always first to help anyone in need. She will be very dearly missed by many friends and family.

She is survived by brother, Bob and wife, Sandy; sister, Karen; son, Shane; daughters, Jamie and Jessica; grandchildren, Spencer, Cassidy, and Devon; niece, Jessica; nephew, Vince; and many other people she considered family and close friends.

In lieu of Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. A full memorandum will be printed before celebration.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.