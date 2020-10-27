Hermanson, Victoria L. "Vicki"

MADISON - Victoria L. "Vicki" Hermanson was born July 18, 1955, to Derwood "Duke" Baumel and Marion Baumel. She passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 16, 2020. She was surrounded by family at UW Hospital. Vicki graduated from La Follette High School. She was an avid lover of animals and of all things nature. Vicki was a very caring person who was always first to help anyone in need. She will be very dearly missed by many friends and family.

She is survived by brother, Bob and wife, Sandy; sister, Karen; son, Shane; daughters, Jamie and Jessica; grandchildren, Spencer, Cassidy, and Devon; niece, Jessica; nephew, Vince; and many other people she considered family and close friends.

In lieu of Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. A full memorandum will be printed before celebration.