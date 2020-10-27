Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Argue

Argue, William John "Bill"

NEW GLARUS - William John Argue, age 89, of New Glarus, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.

Family funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis., with Pastor Kelli Fischer officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Montrose Pioneer Cemetery.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME in Belleville. Please follow current mask and social distancing guidelines.

A public celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Becker-Beal Funeral Home
109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI 53508
Oct
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Becker-Beal Funeral Home
109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI 53508
Funeral services provided by:
Becker-Beal Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.