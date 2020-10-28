Parisi, Anthony "Sonny"

MADISON - Anthony "Sonny" Parisi passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 6, 1935, the son of Demetro and Mary (Bongiovani) Parisi. He was born and raised in Madison, Wis., and grew up in the 'Bush.' He graduated from Central High School and was a skilled carpenter. He married Janet Jacobson in 1966 and raised a family.

Tony's favorite times were spent at the family cabin with Mike, Diane, Katy, and little Tony, fishing, feeding the turtles, and hanging out. Papa always had a smile on his face. He lit up when the people he loved entered the room he was in. He was a ray of sunshine in the lives of everyone he touched. He will be greatly missed and always remembered for his kindness, smile and laughter.

We would like to thank our family and special friends who have supported Tony through the years and during his illness. We are grateful to the SSM Hospice staff for their wonderful care and for Kathy, Sister Georgeann, and Karen, who have been there for Tony since the beginning.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Tony's memory may be made to SSM Health at Home Foundation of Wisconsin, 2802 Walton Commons Ln. Madison, WI 53718. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

