Molbreak, Vernon

MADISON - Vernon Molbreak passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, at his home in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., surrounded by his children. He was born in Vermont Township, Wis., on June 13, 1920.

Vernon was raised in Monona, Wis., attending Madison's East High School. Flying was a big part of his life, and after taking civilian pilot training through the University of Wisconsin, he was recruited and signed up for the U.S. Naval Air Corps. The years from Iowa pre-flight in 1942, through south Texas, and on to the Philippines were defining years in his life, which set the stage for many life-long friendships. Before going overseas, he married Jean Voss on May 31, 1944, while stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas.

After returning from the war he attended the University of Wisconsin, receiving undergraduate and law degrees. After receiving his Juris Doctorate, he went on to practice law in Madison. Additionally, he was the president of the Cottage Grove State Bank for over 30 years and a member of Blackhawk Country Club for 66 years. He loved the game of golf - playing it, watching it, talking about it, and reading books about a quick fix to greatness. His fondness for golf was equaled by his long time support of the Wisconsin Badgers. He was a season ticket holder for over seventy-five years. On Wisconsin!

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Jean, in 2016, and is survived by four children, Jim (Elayne) Molbreak of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Marilyn (Mark) Warshauer of Middleton, Wis., Nancy (Bruce) Miller of Centennial, Colo., and Chris (Dale) Molbreak of Mooresville, N.C. He had eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He will be interred with his wife at Sarasota Memorial Veteran's Cemetery in Sarasota, Fla.