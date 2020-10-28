Menu
Ella Pacholke
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Pacholke, Ella Louise

SAUK CITY - Ella Louise Pacholke, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 25, 2020. She was born in Colby, Wis., on Feb. 22, 1930, to the late William and Erna (Langenhahn) Neuhaus. Ella graduated from Colby High School, class of 1948. She was united in marriage to Howard O. "Shorty" Pacholke on Sept. 9, 1950; he preceded her in death Aug. 11, 1985. Ella was a member of the First United Church of Christ, Sauk City.

Ella is survived by her children, Jane Schara; son, Glen (Tracy Haselwander) Pacholke; grandsons, Jeff and Steve (Tamara) Pacholke; and great-grandchildren, Stella, Giuliana, and Parker Pacholke.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Schara.

As per Ella's wishes, a private family interment will be held at the Sauk Prairie Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 28, 2020.
