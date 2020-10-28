Von Hildebrandt-Yount, Arieanna

SHEBOYGAN/MADISON - Arieanna Von Hildebrandt-Yount, 71, (born Ruby Schraufnagel) formerly of Madison, passed away on Friday afternoon, Oct. 23, 2020, at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake, following a battle with dementia and lung cancer.

Born Aug. 5, 1949, in Ashland, Wis., Arieanna was a daughter of the late Donald and Katherine (Hildebrandt) Schraufnagel. She attended Edgewood High School and continued her education at Madison Area Technical College, where she received her A.A.S. in dental hygiene. On July 11, 1988, she was united in marriage to Michael L. Yount in Port Washington, Wis.

Arie was a dental hygienist for 24 years, in part with the U.S. Army. She enjoyed puzzles and quilting and most of all was a great traveler. Travel isn't always pretty. It isn't always comfortable. Sometimes it hurts, and it even broke her heart. But that was okay. The journey changed her; it left marks on her memory, on her consciousness, and on her heart. She took something with her, and she left something good when she moved on.

She leaves behind a dysfunctional family that she was very proud of. She will be sorely missed and survived by her husband of 32 years, Michael, Sheboygan; her children, Sara Jacoby, Random Lake, and Samuel Jacoby, Irvine, Calif.; her two grandchildren, Brody Sepstead, Random Lake, and Charlotte Jacoby, Irvine, Calif.; her father, Donald Schraufnagel, Madison; her sisters and brothers, Donna Covey, Madison, Paul (Allie) Schraufnagel, Mountain Home, Ark., Barry (Julie) Schraufnagel, Strafford, N.H., Guy (Susan) Schraufnagel, Lake Mills, Mike (Janice) Schraufnagel, Verona, Julie Schraufnagel, Madison, and Mary (Richard) Curley, Madison; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, Donald and Katherine, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lucy; her brother, Mark; and her nephew, Justin.

According to her wishes, there will not be a service.

The family thanks the staff of Embrace Care Management, the nurses and staff of Gables on the Pond and the Sharon Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Arie's arrangements.