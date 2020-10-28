Bodnar, Donna

SUN PRAIRIE - Donna M. Bodnar, age 73, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2020. She was born on Nov. 25, 1946, the daughter of Rudy and Vera Van Beuning in Peoria, Ill. She was united in marriage to Joseph G. Bodnar on July 26, 1969, in Beloit, Wis. She loved Jesus Christ, reading her bible, going to bible studies, visiting her many friends, going to the movies with her girlfriends, and traveling and spending time with her family. She recently had started to color in her color book, and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, who were the delight of her heart. Donna worked at the VA and UW Hospitals with the latter up until retirement.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Angela (Stephen) Gardner of Lake Mills; grandchildren, Caleb and Addison Gardner; great-grandchildren, Joey and Alex Penn; sister, Marion (Phil) Ralston of Rockford, Ill.; brother, Ronald Van Beuning of Englewood, Fla.; step-son, Gary (Cindy) Bodnar of Phoenix, Ariz.; many nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Bodnar; grandson, Gregory Bodnar; and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 304 Woodward Dr., Sun Prairie. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.

