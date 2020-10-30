Menu
Judith Brandt
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Brandt, Judith Ann "Judy" (Eide)

CAMBRIDGE - Judith Ann "Judy" (Eide) Brandt passed away on Oct. 25, 2020. She was born Aug. 20, 1943, to Ardie and Mabel (Finby) Eide.

Surviving and celebrating her life are Sara and Bill Cerar, and their son, Liam; Matthew and Kristin Brandt, and their daughters, Caroline, Laura, Julia, and Mary Katherine; and Bethany and Michael Piechowski, and their sons, Noah and Calvin. She is further survived by her brother, Richard (wife, Cheryl) Eide; sister-in-law, Mary Christensen; and goddaughter, Kristine (husband, Wesley) Hinkley. Preceding her in death were her parents, aunts and uncles, and grandparents.

There will be a Celebration of Life in 2021 for all to attend. Information to follow.

Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 30, 2020.
