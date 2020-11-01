Rasmussen, Byron D.

MADISON - Byron D. Rasmussen, age 91, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born Sept. 26. 1929, the son of Carl and Mary (Smith) Rasmussen, in Lamberton, Minn. Byron served in the U.S. Military and was later employed as a railroad engineer.

Byron is survived by his son, Dale Rasmussen; and daughter, Karen Rasmussen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; brothers, Maynard and Lyle; and a sister, Eldonna Kruger.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705. Burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville, Minn.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Service

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406