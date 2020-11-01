Moston, Gary Michael

PINEHURST - On Oct. 19, 2020, Gary Michael Moston of Pinehurst, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 79 at First Health Hospice, surrounded by his loving family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Leonore "Lee"; his son, Michael (Nicole); daughter, Caryl (Bill); his sister, Julie Ann Moston; brother, Larry Moston (Carole); uncle, James King; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Hailee, Hannah, Joel, and Parker.

Gary was born on Nov. 4, 1940, in Chicago, to the late Kathryn and Howard Moston. At an early age, they moved to Mazomaine, Wis., and he spent his formative school age years in Madison.

Gary accomplished things in his life that most young men dream of. During high school he was an All City Athlete in both baseball and basketball. As a senior, he led his baseball team to their first Catholic High School Championship win in 1958 earning All Tournament Honors. After graduating from Edgewood High School, he got a full baseball scholarship to the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He went on to pursue a career in baseball and played three years in the Minor Leagues for the Cleveland Indians and the Baltimore Orioles as a pitcher. After injuring his pitching hand, he joined the U.S. Army and proudly served for 24 years. He was a highly decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War for two tours and received many honors, including the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star of Valor, along with the Vietnam Gallantry Cross. He also received the Humanitarian Service Medal for his participation in the Iran Rescue and Evacuation Mission. In total he received 18 medals, decorations, ribbons, and badges. During his military career he was involved with Special Operations, including Delta Force as his last duty assignment. He was known as a superb intelligence analyst and leader. He loved his country and was proud to say he served in the U.S. Military. After retiring from the military, he went on to a career as a civilian, working for the Department of Defense in Denver, Colo.

When Gary and Lee retired to Pinehurst in 2003, Gary finally had time to perfect his golf game. He was especially proud of the fact that he had two holes-in-one. He looked forward to trips to Wisconsin for the annual family reunion at the King farm, where he was able to visit with immediate family, as well as many cousins and nieces and nephews, and enjoy brats, beer, hay rides, and endless games of Euchre.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines - www.bolesfuneralhome.com.