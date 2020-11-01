Rohowetz, Thomas Joseph

MONONA - After a short battle with cancer, Thomas Joseph Rohowetz, 62, father, husband, friend, peacefully passed away in his home on Oct. 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and sons, in Monona, Wis.

At his request, no service will be held. A celebration of life is still TBD.

Thomas was born Feb. 28, 1958, in Dodgeville, Wis. Growing up on a farm with his many brothers and sisters, Tom learned a lot about how things work. If it could be put back together, he could fix it. A forty-two year veteran of Badger Welding Supplies, Tom fixed hundreds of gadgets, gizmos, and machines. He could fix things no one else could. Tom's hands were special.

Tom was a great father to his two sons, Jesse and Tony, teaching them everything from the value of a dollar saved to operating MS-DOS and building computers. Tom loved camping and fishing with his boys. He emphasized honesty and humility above all else.

On July 23, 2010, Tom married the love of his life, Wanda. Tom and Wanda found a love of cruising, both in their Camaro, and on the open seas. They were members of a Convertible Club. Wanda was a constant source of love and support for Tom.

Tom loved boating and fishing and was always available as a handyman to both his family and friends.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of ten years, Wanda; sons, Jesse (Liz) and Tony (Lily); grandchildren, Ori and Oma; stepsons, Cory and Cody Perkins (Natasha, Autumn, and Fallon); sisters, Mary (Chris) and Diane (Mike); brothers, Richard (Carla, d. 2010), Jim (Lynn), Phil (Gail), Mark, and Dave (Angie); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Twila Rohowetz.

Many thanks to the Heartland Hospice team in charge of Tom's care.