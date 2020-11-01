Lang, Gertrude

MADISON - Gertrude Lang, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Brookdale Memory Care in Madison. Gertrude was born in Vona, Colo., on Nov. 20, 1926, to Jessie and Henry Eisma. She had a twin sister, Elaine, and two brothers, John and George.

On Dec. 12, 1945, Gertrude married Robert Lang in Fox Lake, Wis., and they had two children, Barbara and Tom.

Gertrude was a skilled seamstress and quilter, and made flags and banners for her church, Plymouth Congregational on Atwood Avenue, where she was a longtime member.

Gertrude will be remembered especially fondly by her granddaughters, Bobbie and Drew Lester, who spent many summers together teaching them how to sew, doing craft projects, and fostering their creativity and curiosity.

Gertrude is survived by her daughter, Barbara Lester; son, Tom Lang; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and brothers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Memory Care for their wonderful care and Agrace HospiceCare for the amazing support they provided Gert and her family.

A small service for close family will be held at a later date.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6666