Bloodgood, John F.

MIDDLETON / MADISON – John F. Bloodgood, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on June 23, 1938, in Whitefish Bay, Wis., the son of Hugh and Katherine (Foster) Bloodgood.

John graduated from Whitefish Bay High School in 1956. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1965 with a B.S.E. in Electrical Engineering. It was at the University of Michigan that he met the love of his life and future wife, Sharon R. Snyder. They were married on Aug. 25, 1962, in Evansville, Ind.

John served his community in many capacities, giving his dedication to the City of Fond du Lac, serving on the City Council for a number of years, including time as President and likewise as President of the Chamber of Commerce. After moving to Madison in 2000, he was a member of the Ice Age Trail Alliance and longtime member at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church. John also dedicated time to the Humane Society of both Fond du Lac and Dane Counties after growing up with and always having a love for Dachshunds, especially his companion, Franz, and lastly, Oscar. John was a storyteller. Anyone that had the pleasure of spending time with John would quickly agree, especially upon hearing tales of Fosterville and the long-storied history of Presque Isle and his family. John shared a love for travel and exploration with Sharon. Together they literally traveled the world. John was always more concerned about future generations than himself.

John is survived by his two daughters, Mary (Sandy) Lonien and Ann (Tim) Olp; four grandsons, Tony Lonien, Landon (Mariel) Olp, Jordan (Jessica) Olp and Taylor (Michaela) Olp; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sharon; and his parents.

A funeral service will be held via Zoom at ST. DUNSTAN'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, with the Rev. Dr. Miranda Hassett presiding. Due to the current health environment, there will be no visitation or in-person attendance. Everyone is welcome to attend the Zoom service. Please email [email protected] for more details.

Memorials may be made in John's name to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761