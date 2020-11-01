Freitag, Linda

MADISON-Linda Freitag, 72, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a hard fought 11 year-battle with multiple cancers and a life well lived.

Linda is survived by her partner of 42 years and lifelong love, David Huntley; her son whom she was so proud of, Thomas Freitag, his wife, Bianca, and her two beloved grandsons, Ansel and Zachary, who brought so much joy to her life. She is further survived by her mother, Bernice Richert, of Reedsburg; four siblings; and many other relatives and friends.

Per her wishes, there will be no services. A special thank you to Dr. Toby Campbell at the UW Carbone Cancer Center for his kind care and friendship over Linda's many years of treatment and to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for final care.

"l have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

