Tetzlaff, Karl J.

MADISON - On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, our father decided the road through rehab after a fall two days prior, requiring a new hip, was unlikely to return him to the independent life he enjoyed for 94 years. His last question the night before was, "How is Scooter (his canine companion the last 10 years) adjusting?" The next morning Karl gave the staff at Meriter Hospital a jolt. "Good morning" at 6 a.m. and eternal sleep within 60 minutes, before the rounds began. Our heartfelt thanks to the hospital staff for giving him three days of wonderful care but most importantly an opportunity to charm and wise crack with staff as they cared for him one last time.

Karl was a charmer and a very talented man. He was loved by many and the wall full of plaques in his home office shows his commitment to his community - Masonic Lodge, American Legion and the Shriners to name a few.

Karl was a paratrooper in World War II, serving from 1944-1946. In 2013, he "went to Washington D.C." on the Badger Honor Flight, which was truly a highlight of his life.

General Contracting was his early career, but after 10+ years, he traded in his belt for a white collar and a place on the City of Madison's Building Inspection team, retiring at 58.

Golfing was his passion but he also cross country skied, played tennis and baseball and was an avid hunter during his life. But our father's most amazing accomplishment was reaching 94, living fiercely independent in the home he built, still driving (safely), cooking amazing meals for himself, attending his weekly breakfast group with the "Boys in McFarland," while on ZERO medications with his blood pressure hovering around 100/70. Well done, Dad!

He was widowed in 2011 when his wife, Illa, of 63 years, succumbed to a long illness. He is survived by three children, Kurt (Linda), San Diego, Calif., Kaye and Christina Rose, both in Madison; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren round out the clan. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

"Godspeed Dad . . . Mom has some things to talk to you about . . . whatever the past, we sincerely wish for you to RIP."

