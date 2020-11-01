Urben, Sarah B.

MADISON - Sarah B. Urben, age 74, of Madison, Wis., passed away at home on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Sarah was born on Oct. 12, 1946, in Madison, the daughter of Otto and Pat Breitenbach. While attending Middleton High School, Sarah met her husband, Larry. This past summer they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Sarah never missed a summer Up North and loved sharing her cabin with anyone who came to visit, especially her grandchildren. She loved swimming, driving the boat, and just sitting on the pier. She also enjoyed going "deer hunting" (driving around looking for deer) and having ice cream to celebrate spotting one. One of her favorite sayings was, "If you are lucky enough to be Up North, you are lucky enough."

Sarah had a love of sports throughout her life. While attending UW-Madison, she competed on the women's basketball, volleyball, and field hockey teams before women's sports were recognized by the NCAA. In 2005, UW awarded her a varsity letter in each sport. Sarah was a physical education teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District, retiring from Huegel Elementary School. She was Middleton's first high school girls' varsity basketball coach, a soccer and basketball coach at Memorial, and a golf coach at LaFollette. As a WIAA referee, she was the first woman to officiate a boy's state basketball game. Sarah also worked the scorers' table at UW, WIAA State Tournaments and Memorial High School basketball games. After retiring, she attended as many of her grandchildren's sporting events and activities as possible.

Sarah is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Molly (Dan) Bowden of Cuba City and Dan (Sarah) Urben of Madison; grandchildren, Carly and Maggie Bowden, Logan, Ella and Kinley Urben; siblings, Jane (John) Stenske and Bill (Sue) Breitenbach; brothers-in-law, Fred Urben, Curt (Kathi Sand) Urben and Dave (Bev) Urben; sister-in-law, Sue (David) Diericks; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Peggy; in-laws, Ernest and Evelyn Urben; and sisters-in-law, Shirley and Ann Urben.

A private family service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Sarah's obituary page and click on the Live Webcast link at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. The public may visit family drive through style, from the comfort and safety of their car, at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. The family is planning a public celebration of life at a later date.

The family would like to thank Senior Helpers and Agrace HospiceCare for their kind and compassionate care of Sarah. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Agrace HospiceCare would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761