VERONA - Douglas Owen Wahl passed into a peaceful world on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, after a long battle with metastatic testicular cancer at the age of 67. He was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., on July 9, 1953. He entered into a loving family when he was adopted, along with his sisters, Ann and Ellen, by Ted and Yvonne Wahl.

Douglas grew up on the Sand Lake National Wildlife Refuge and later moved to Huron, S.D. He participated in many sports and excelled in baseball as a pitcher and outfielder. He attended South Dakota State College, North Dakota State University, the University of North Dakota and the University of Wisconsin in Madison studying communication arts.

In 1975 he began his television career at the ABC affiliate and worked on the student crew at WHA TV. In 1979 he was hired at WISC-TV 3 as a general assignment cameraman and became a respected award-winning news photojournalist in the Madison area. He gained notoriety with his national story where his camera captured the draining of Lake Delton where a house fell into the river and washed away. From behind his camera, his job allowed him to meet many famous people. His outgoing personality was the perfect skill for covering local politicians from the school board, to the mayor, to the governor. He was frequently told that he always asked the best questions at news conferences. His 6'4" presence was hard to ignore. He retired after 39 years in the business in 2018.

Doug was an avid storyteller and entertained everyone with his wealth of interesting tales about his childhood and news career. He was a hands-on learner and tenacious when it came to completing projects. He learned many skills from watching his uncles fix whatever was broken on their farms in South Dakota. He enjoyed biking and had a passion for golf. He was proud that at one time he had a six handicap. Doug worked hard to make sure that his lawn was the perfect complement for Karen's perennial gardens, and they were always a team. He developed a talent for making beautiful stained-glass panels in 2020 after taking a class with his daughter. He passed on his mechanical knowledge to his son, Stan, and his love of music to his daughter, Jessica. Doug was one of the good ones, many would say of him. He wants us all to always look on the bright side of life and count our blessings every day.

Doug wanted to thank his wife, Karen, for being as supportive a partner as any person could ever ask for. He loved his children and grandchildren with all of his heart. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen Lee-Wahl; his daughter, Jessica (Craig Cowie) Wahl; son, Stan (Sarah) Wahl; four grandchildren; and other family members.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private visitation and service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church in Verona. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM, may visit Doug's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

The family would like to thank Dr. Glenn Liu, Dr. Mike Bassetti and the dedicated staff of UW Carbone Cancer Center for all of their efforts to treat Doug's rare cancer and Heartland Hospice for their tender loving care of Doug during the end of his life. They would also like to thank their many friends who sent support and food to them during these most challenging times.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, Wis., or Heartland Hospice of Madison, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

