Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Hart

Hart, Patricia Ann

WINDSOR - Patricia Ann Hart, age 90, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on Nov. 3, 1929, in Aurora, Ill., the daughter of Ted and Betty Baines. She married Richard Hart on July 21, 1951. Patricia is survived by her husband, Richard; six kids, Tom (Terrie), Mike (Sheila), John (Jacquie), Jeanne, Sue and Kathy (Richard); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Kelley and Shirley Teteak; and sister-in-law, Ruth Van Tassel.

Due to Covid, no public service will be held at this time. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.