MADISON - Vicki Madix, age 62, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. She was born on Sept. 20, 1958, in Urbana, Ill., the daughter of John and Eileen (Early) Madix. Vicki graduated from Central High School in Champaign, Ill., in 1975. She worked as a Credit Manager for the News Gazette in Champaign and then at the Concourse Hotel in Madison, Wis. Vicki loved spending time with family and friends and her devoted dog, Buddy. She especially loved watching her son, Ryan, play baseball and basketball as he was growing up.

Vicki is survived by her son, Ryan Knipfer; siblings, John (Leslie) McKenna, Maureen Pearns, Dan Madix and Greg Madix; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eileen Madix; sisters, Barbara (McKenna) Trimble and Diane (Madix) Brigman; and a nephew, Adam Trimble.

A visitation will held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at SHERMAN AVENUE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3705 N Sherman Ave, Madison. A private service will be held for Vicki.

"Vicki, you were the most caring and loving person anyone would want to meet. You will be dearly missed by all who knew you." Forever in our hearts. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

