Hasenberg, David Lyle

HOWARDS GROVE – David Lyle Hasenberg, age 62, of Howards Grove, Wis., passed away Oct. 27, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with Covid-19. Dave grew up in Madison attending Queen of Apostles High School. While attending UW-Madison, he met the love of life, Jane (Greve). The night they met, Dave went home to his best friend and roommate and said, "I met the woman I'm going to marry." He was right. They married June 4, 1988, and, every day since, Jane brought light and laughs into his life.

Dave was the proud, loving father of Gwen (Chicago) and Amy (Arlington, Va.) Hasenberg. They brightened his life since the day they were born, and he shared his favorite things with them: fishing, alpine skiing, the Badgers, Brewers and more. Paradise for Dave was going Up North to Minocqua, Wis., with "his girls" - Jane, Gwen, and Amy. He would always look forward to their annual August vacation at the lake. Dave's happy place was in Lyle's boat fishing Up North.

He is the beloved son of Lyle and Marlene (Metallo) Hasenberg, and brother of Lynn (Mike) Kohrs, Jackie (Chris) Burwell, Karen (Gary) Beck, and Paul (Robin) Hasenberg, all of the Madison area. He is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout the country. He was loved by his zany golden retriever, Penny, and attentive cat, Sid. He was a longtime resident of Wausau, Wis., a proud member of the National Ski Patrol at Granite Peak for 30+ years, and the liquor category manager at County Market (Wausau) and Piggly Wiggly (Sheboygan). He is enjoying eternal paradise in heaven with Jesus, his Lord and Savior. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, with service to follow, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at ST. DOMINIC'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Sheboygan.

