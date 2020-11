Cunningham, Michael S.

SUN PRAIRIE - Michael S. Cunningham, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie, WI

