Miu Hung Kam

Kam, Miu Hung

MADISON – Miu Hung Kam, 85, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 after battling with dementia. Mrs. Leung, who became a naturalized United States citizen in 1999, was the matriarch of the Leung family who have owned and run the Hong Kong Café in Madison for many years.

Mrs. Leung is survived by her sons, Siu Wah "Terry," Siu Hong "Hong," Siu Cheung "Philip," Siu Wing "Wing;" and her daughter, Yee Man "Shirley" (Kai Fat Lee). She was also the proud grandmother of Kayee "Corrie" Lee, and Jung Hung "Kevin" Lee. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chee Chung Leung.

Services will be held privately. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road

Madison, WI

608-238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
