Thomas Meyer
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Meyer, Thomas Duane

MADISON - Thomas Duane Meyer, age 72 passed away at Jefferson Memory Care on Monday October 26, 2020. Tom was born Sept. 18, 1948 in Madison, Wisconsin. Son of Marjorie Jane Speranza and Duane J. "Duke" Meyer. He graduated from LaFollette High School in 1967. Tom enjoyed his animals and watching sports on TV. Tom is survived by his daughter Jessica Meyer and a granddaughter Alexandria of Texas. Two brothers, Richard Meyer of Harmony Grove, Wisconsin and Reidl of Orchard Park, New York., a half brother James Speranza of Kansas; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents. Grace Funeral Home, Albany, Wisconsin is caring for the family.


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 4, 2020.
