Maerz, Lucille

MADISON- Lucille Maerz, age 98, passed away on Oct. 28, 2020. She was born on Feb. 16, 1922, In Sauk City, the daughter of Ervin and Eleanora (Bower) Leidig. She was united in marriage to Albert Maerz; On Oct. 3, 1939 in Sauk City. Together they were married 62 years and raised two daughters; Geraldine and Shirley. Lucille worked at Oscar Mayer for 38 years. She enjoyed living on the family farm, where she enjoyed gardening, winemaking and taking care of her kittens. She also was a wonderful hostess in her home when family and freinds visited. lucille was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church.

She is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her husband, her children Geraldine (Darrell) Schults and Shirley (James) Scott.,

A private gathering will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare and Brookedale, Sun Prairie for their compassionate care.

