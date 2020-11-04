Murphy, Gerald "Jerry" "Murph"

MONONA- Gerald "Jerry" "Murph" Murphy passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was born on Oct. 18, 1939, to Harold and Arline (Burns) Murphy. He was raised in Mineral Point with his late brother, Dennis, who was two years younger.

Jerry graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1957 where he earned 12 letters in basketball, football, track and baseball. He was all conference in football and basketball and would have earned 13 letters, but baseball was dropped his senior year. He is listed in the Wisconsin State Track Meet Program today as one of 42 Wisconsin high school track athletes to win three consecutive state championships as he won the mile run in 1955, 1956, and 1957. Jerry attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, where he lettered in track and cross country.

Jerry joined the U. S. Army in September of 1958, where he served for three years, spending two years in Germany. While in the Army, he trained for the mile run with Wes Santee, America's first four-minute miler from the University of Kansas.

He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Potterton and this year they celebrated 58 years together. They raised three wonderful daughters, Denise (Doug) Howell, Kelly (Curt) Regali and Amy (Kevin) Kane. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren, Curt (Shannon) Howell, Courtney (Aaron) Henn, Darin (Kelsey) Howell, Tanner (Nick Housner) and Tate Regali, and Sydney and Skyler Kane; and one great-granddaughter, Alanah and another on the way. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Jo Murphy; two brothers-in-law, Glenn (Betty) and Gene (Carol) Potterton; aunt, Mona Scott; and many nieces and nephews.

After being honorably discharged in September of 1961 as a Staff Sergeant, he worked for Hoffer Glass Company for seven years and then for Oscar Mayer for 31 years, until his retirement in 1997.

While living in Madison and Monona, he was a member of the 1965 City Fast Pitch Softball Team "Stadium Bar". In 1974, he was a member of the City Basketball Champion Team "Reynolds Transfer." He was co-founder of the Monona Home Talent Baseball Team in 1978 and managed the team for 15 years. The park is currently called Murphy-Anthony Field.

Jerry also loved to bowl. He taught junior bowling for approximately five years in the 1970s at Village Lanes. In 1980, he started the Monona Home Talent Doubles Bowling Tournament to help raise money for the Monona Home Talent Baseball team which he co-founded in 1978. The tournament just completed its 40th and last year and was the largest doubles tournament in the MBA with almost 1000 bowlers per year. Jerry's average was over 200 for the last 35 consecutive years and he had over one hundred 700 series. His highest average was 220 in 2001. At age 75, Jerry averaged 208 and had an 821 series. He also has several 300 games. In 2002, he was elected to Madison's Bowling Hall of Fame.

Jerry was a member of the VFW Post No. 7591 and American Legion Post No. 534. For years, Mary and Jerry delivered "Meals on Wheels" and "Lioness eye tissue" and in 2016 were selected Wisconsin "Volunteer of the Year."

His accomplishments have occurred despite his diagnosis of Ankylosing Spondylitis, commonly known as AS, in 1995, which had caused him constant severe back pain. In 2003, he had his esophagus removed because of cancer but lived a fruitful life until the time of his death. He would like to thank Dr. Orest Kostelyna for his many years of health care and his nurse, Nicole, at Agrace HospiceCare for her compassionate care.

A private family service and burial will be held. The public may visit the family, drive through style from the comfort and safety of your vehicle at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's name to the family for future sports scholarships. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420