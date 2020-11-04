Menu
Jean White

White, Jean

MADISON - Jean White, whose enduring curiosity took her far from her Indiana roots, died of natural causes on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., after a brief illness. She was 97.

By her tenth decade Jean had been a teacher, a Navy WAVE, a newspaper reporter, a freelance travel writer/photographer with her husband, Charles, a mother, a book editor, and a resident of Indiana, California, Washington D.C., and Florida. She moved to Madison, Wis., in 2018 to be near her daughter.

Jean is survived by her sons, Andy of Traverse City, Mich., and David of Austin, Texas; David's son, Ethan and stepsons, Mark and Zach; and daughter, Sarah of Madison; as well as the many descendants of her oldest sister, Margaret. Two great-grandnieces, Adelaide and Evelyn were born into the Mahoney clan in the week before Jean's passing.

The family thanks the staff of Wickshire Madison and Agrace HospiceCare for their caring support of our beloved mother.

Published by Madison.com on Nov. 4, 2020.
