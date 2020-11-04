Bowers, John H.

MADISON - On Nov. 1, 2020, John H. Bowers, age 93, passed away at Nekoosa Court Assisted Living Facility in Nekoosa, Wis. He had been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia a few years prior and had recently contracted the Covid-19 virus.

John was born May 23, 1927, in Schenectady, N.Y., to William and Bertha (Heinz) Bowers. He entered the U.S. Navy at age 17 and served as a radar detector onboard the USS Merillat until his discharge in 1946. John went on to graduate from Union College in New York and attended Albany Law School, graduating with honors. He met and married Ann M. Remington in 1953 in Scotia, N.Y. He and Ann moved to Wisconsin, where John did graduate work in law and received his Juridical Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1955. He worked as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Wisconsin until 1963 when he entered private practice with the Law Firm of Lawton & Cates. In 1965, John was appointed Deputy Attorney General where he served until 1966. He then returned to Lawton & Cates, where he practiced for almost 30 years, specializing in labor, pension and healthcare law. John was a member of the Wisconsin Criminal Jury Instructions Committee, where he was a reporter, editor, and advisor from 1961 until the early 1990s. In 1995, he joined the law firm of Schneidman Hawks and Ehlke S.C., where he acted on a consulting basis.

After the death of his wife, Ann, in 2003, John retired and moved from Madison to his beloved cottage on Lake Puckaway in Marquette County, Wis., where he had served as President of the Lake Puckaway Improvement Association for 20+ years. John loved to spend his days reading, bird watching and relaxing with good neighbors and his dog, Chance. His love of dogs was evident throughout his life and obviously passed on to his children. In his later years, when calling his daughter, Susie, the first thing out of his mouth was always, "How are those puppies doing?" which he would ask long before asking how Susie was doing.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, of 50 years; his parents; and his brother, Bill of New York. He is survived by his daughters, Kathryn A. Campbell (Gary) of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., and Susan M. Bowers of Madison, Wis. He is also survived by grandchildren, Lexi Rollie (Mitch) of Burnsville, Minn., Zach Campbell of Madison, Wis., and Nick Campbell of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; sister, Jessie Roensch of New York; and several nieces and nephews. He has one great granddaughter, Mabel Rollie of Burnsville, Minn.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's name to your local humane society or the ASPCA.