Karen Schutz

Schutz, Karen

MADISON - Karen Schutz, 77, passed away at St Mary's Hospital on Oct. 27, 2020. She was born to the late Bill and Virginia Schutz. She grew up in Sauk City, Wis. Prior to her retirement, she worked at Dane County Parks. She enjoyed crafting, baseball, and assisting at her church, Good Shepherd in Madison. Karen is survived by her sister, Carol (Brad) Olson; a niece; and three nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Lyle Lamberty. A private service will be held.


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 4, 2020.
