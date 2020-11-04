Blood, Delores

DEFOREST – Delores M. Blood, age 84, was born into eternal life on Monday, November 2, 2020. Delores was born on January 31, 1936 in Bevent, WI to Edward and Mayme (Woytasik) Cherek. She graduated from Mosinee High School in 1955. Delores married her best friend, Allan Blood, on May 14, 1960 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mosinee, WI. She had a few different professions but her main passion was being a homemaker and mother to her children. Delores was a longtime member of St. Olaf Catholic Church, helping with funeral luncheons, doing linens and just supporting the church in various ways. Also, her and a few other volunteers from church would make food for St. Vincent De Paul to help feed the homeless. The highlight of her existence was helping care for her grandchildren. Delores would attend many of their activities, sporting events and holidays. She was always quick to lend a hand and it gave her great joy to be a part of their lives. Delores was a great cook and feeding her Family was one of her favorite things to do. Delores, Mom, Grandma, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always by our side.

Delores is survived by her children, Kelly (Steven Massey), Michael, John (Jo), and Jennifer Elvekrog (Will Wassertheurer); grandchildren, Kelsey, Nicolette, Allan, Shawna, Brendan, Alex, and Megan; brother, Lee (Dianne) Cherek; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Cherek. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Al; siblings, Mary Jane (Barney) Adamski and Jerome Cherek.

Due to the current circumstances, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Olaf Catholic Church. A burial at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff at Agrace Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Olaf Catholic Church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

