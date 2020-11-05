Menu
Erna Crosby
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020

Crosby, Erna A.

SAUK CITY - Erna A. Crosby, age 98, died on Nov. 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Plain on Sept. 22, 1922, the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Decker) Alt, and was united in marriage to Orville Crosby on April 22, 1948; he preceded her in death on July 6, 2006. Erna loved her family more than life itself. She spent much of her life caring for people and always putting others' needs before her own. The best years of her life were spent at the family cottage on Lake Wisconsin.

Erna is survived by her children, Daniel (Sharon), Carol (George) Albright and Kathy (Jeff) Brickl of Sauk City six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Theo Nelson; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville; son, Richard "Chub"; and nine siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., on Nov. 6, 2020 at St. Aloysius Parish, Sauk City, with Father Miguel Galvez presiding. Interment will follow in the St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery. A live stream of Erna's Funeral Mass can be viewed at 1 p.m. at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eW1B7FVgMDM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities.

The family would like to thank Dr. Shultz and his nurse, Deb, and Kevin (Agrace) for their excellent care.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Service
1:00p.m.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eW1B7FVgMDM
Nov
6
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Aloysius Parish
, Sauk City, Wisconsin
