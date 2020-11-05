Hart, Latonne

LAKE CHARLES, La. - Latonne Hart, fondly known as "LaTone Heart," passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, La., at the age 46. His relocation from Madison, Wis., continued his career as a radio personality and host for Cumulus Broadcasting, KZWA in Lake Charles, La., and other podcast and broadcasting stations around the nation. His live radio career spanned from 1995-2020. Latonne was recognized by various local organizations for his community service efforts.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rayford Lewis Taylor. He is survived by fiancée, Desiree Arvie; daughters, Antavia Grayson (Drew) (granddaughter, Nahla Walls), Ciara Hart and Miriya Hart; son, Jared Chichester; mother, Deborah Taylor; brother, Douglas Taylor; nephew, Grayson Nelson-Taylor; sister, Keisha Korsmo (Mike); niece, Mya Korsmo; mother, Jo (David) Hart-Loyd (San Diego, Calif.); aunt, Janissa (David) Hart-Scott; and his beloved dog, Jax Hart.